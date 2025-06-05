PM leaves for Saudi Arabia

The meeting will also include discussions on trade and investment.

Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 18:10:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will also accompany him. During the visit, PM Shehbaz will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and express gratitude for Saudi support during the Pakistan-India tensions.

As per the Foreign Office, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Atta Tarar will also accompany the PM.

The spokesperson further stated that PM Shehbaz will celebrate Eid in Saudi Arabia.

