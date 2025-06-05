PTI decides to boycott NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to boycott National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

According to sources, PTI founder Imran Khan has imposed a ban on official foreign visits by party parliamentarians. As per his directive, no PTI member will be part of any overseas delegations led by the speaker.

Sources also stated that PTI members will not attend any other events hosted by the speaker either.

According to PTI sources, all party members have been informed of this decision. However, interactions with the speaker will be limited only to the National Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee.

