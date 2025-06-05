KP govt spends Rs60bn in tribal districts during current fiscal year

Rs40bn were spent on ongoing expenditures in the tribal districts

Thu, 05 Jun 2025 11:14:28 PKT

PESHAWAR (By Amir Jameel) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has spent Rs. 60 billion in the tribal districts during the current fiscal year.

According to sources in the Finance Department, Rs. 40 billion were spent on ongoing expenditures in the tribal districts, while Rs. 20 billion were allocated for development projects.

Finance Department sources revealed that during the current fiscal year, the federal government increased funding for Kashmir by 50% and for Gilgit-Baltistan by 60%. However, in contrast, the grant for the tribal districts was increased by only Rs. 6 billion.

Sources also mentioned that at the time of the merger in 2018, there were 90,000 government employees in the tribal districts. Over the past six years, 18,000 employees retired and 20,000 were recruited.

