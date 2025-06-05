Will give tough time to govt now: Asad Qaiser

Pakistan Pakistan Will give tough time to govt now: Asad Qaiser

He said that the current government is unelected

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 11:29:09 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that they are ready to make any sacrifice and will give the government a tough time.

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News, Asad Qaiser stated that there is currently no constitution or rule of law in the country, and the noose is tightening around PTI. He mentioned that a case regarding reserved seats for women is ongoing, and everyone knows what is happening.

He said that the current government is unelected, and the motives behind the political instability in the province are well known to everyone.

He added that they will give the government a tough time and raise their voice against unjust taxes and the coming wave of inflation. "We are ready to make any sacrifice—not for personal gain, but for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law in the country," he said.

He also stated that PTI’s founder will issue instructions for protests. “The federal government always gives lollipops to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is not releasing funds under the NFC Award, net hydel profit, and other outstanding dues,” he added.

