Russia seeks closer ties with Pakistan under SCO framework

Pakistan Pakistan Russia seeks closer ties with Pakistan under SCO framework

Russia seeks closer ties with Pakistan under SCO framework

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 23:03:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Russia has reaffirmed its eagerness to strengthen ties with Pakistan within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, particularly in the area of counter-terrorism.

This came during a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi in Moscow today .

Syed Tariq Fatemi conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's warm greetings and reiterated the Pakistani leadership's commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation with Russia across various sectors, including energy, connectivity, and trade.

Tariq Fatemi gave a detailed briefing on recent developments in South Asia, outlining Pakistan's concerns regarding regional escalation risks.

He highlighted the serious implications of India's threat to disrupt the flow of waters by holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

The Russian Foreign Minister emphasized his country's support for normalization of ties between India and Pakistan, noting its positive impact on regional stability.

On Pak-Russia bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in bilateral cooperation and underscored key projects like the establishment of new Steel Mills and connectivity initiatives.

Syed Tariq Fatemi handed over a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin.