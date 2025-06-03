Nawaz Sharif reaches Avenfield after medical check-up

Meets Karate champion sisters

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has returned to Avenfield after undergoing a routine medical check-up.

Speaking to a journalist, Nawaz Sharif said, "I’m feeling fine."

On this occasion, karate champion sisters Shahida Abbasi and Sabira Gul paid a visit to the former prime minister.

Sharif greeted them on winning medals and praised their achievements.

“The daughters of Balochistan are making their mark in every field,” Nawaz Sharif remarked, expressing pride in their success.

Karate champion Sabira Gul said, “We hope Nawaz Sharif will also announce an award for us. We’re looking forward to meeting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz soon as well.”

The meeting was a heartwarming moment, highlighting the growing presence of talented young women from Balochistan on national and international stage levels.