Nawaz undergoes medical check-up at Harley Street Clinic

Reports are expected within next couple of days

Tue, 22 Apr 2025 20:33:31 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his residence at Avenfield House after undergoing a medical check-up at the Harley Street Clinic, sources said.

According to informed citations, former PM Sharif underwent additional tests, the results of which are expected within the next couple of days. A decision regarding his return to Pakistan will be made in light of these medical reports.

Upon his arrival at the Avenfield residence, he was accompanied by his son, Hassan Nawaz, and his personal physician, Dr Adnan.