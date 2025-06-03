Pakistan urges UNSC to play role in de-escalation, conflict resolution

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan urges UNSC to play role in de-escalation, conflict resolution

Bilawal condemned India's unilateral military actions, including deliberate strikes on civilians

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 21:15:31 PKT

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – Pakistan's visiting parliamentary delegation in New York, headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the UN Security Council to ensure respect for international law and treaties, and facilitate peaceful resolution of disputes including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The delegation was having a meeting with the President of UN Security Council Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett in New York.

The Pakistani delegation emphasized that in the face of a growing trend of unilateralism and escalation, the Security Council must play its role to promote de-escalation and conflict resolution.

Head of the delegation and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed Pakistan's deep concern over India's baseless allegations, made without any credible investigation or evidence after the Pahalgam attack.

He condemned India's unilateral military actions, including deliberate strikes on civilians, and the holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty.

Bilawal Bhutto said the arbitrary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty dangerously weaponises water, which is a vital natural resource, and undermines international treaties with implications for regional peace and security.

Read also: Pakistani delegation briefs OIC on 'grave' developments threatening peace in South Asia

He stressed that Pakistan is one of the biggest victims of terrorism in the world and condemns it in all its forms and manifestations.

He underscored that a terrorist incident should not be used as a pretext for unilateral and illegal actions.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated Pakistan's call for the resumption of the Indus Waters Treaty and initiation of dialogue with India, centered on the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for sustainable peace in South Asia.

The President of the Security Council, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett reaffirmed the Security Council's commitment to uphold international peace and security in line with its mandate.

The meeting was part of Pakistan's sustained diplomatic outreach to brief key UN stakeholders on the alarming regional situation following recent Indian provocations and blatant aggression.

