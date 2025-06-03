Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos showcases Pakistan's valour, skill: Lahore corps commander

He viewed striking paintings created by students, depicting the Marka-e-Haq.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 21:05:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah has said that the youth are the true symbol of the nation’s bright future, and it is our collective responsibility to make our beloved homeland safer and stronger.

According to reports, the Corps Commander held a special session with faculty and students at Punjab University, where he was warmly welcomed upon arrival.

In his address, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah elaborated on various facets of the “Battle for Truth,” calling the historic success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos a testament to the nation’s faith, unity, and discipline.

He also spoke about the lasting effects of the recent Pakistan-India conflict on both global and regional scales, underscoring the gains Pakistan achieved. He emphasized that Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos demonstrated the courage and professionalism of the Pakistani people and armed forces to the world.

The Lieutenant General described his visit to the country’s oldest and largest university as an honor and called the warmth and affection from the students priceless.

He paid tribute to the teachers, calling them the architects of the nation, and highlighted the crucial role of information technology and modern sciences revealed during the recent conflict.

Reaffirming his message, he said that the youth embody the nation’s bright future, and together, everyone must work to ensure the homeland’s security and strength.