CM Gandapur urges Centre to clear KP's pending dues

Pakistan Pakistan CM Gandapur urges Centre to clear KP's pending dues

He said Khan proved true leadership by mobilizing the nation

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 20:29:49 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has demanded that the federal government immediately release all pending dues owed to the province.

Speaking at a Jirga in Peshawar, the CM congratulated the nation for responding boldly to enemy aggression, and praised PTI founder Imran Khan for uniting the country against Indian hostilities despite being unjustly imprisoned.

He said Khan proved true leadership by mobilizing the nation and thanked supporters for standing by Pakistan's defence.

Gandapur strongly urged the federal government not to impose taxes on the former FATA and PATA regions, citing the residents’ poor financial conditions and the deep impact of terrorism on these areas. He emphasized the need for major investment in the merged districts and called for the fulfillment of all promises made to their residents, including immediate compensation for the internally displaced.

He also called for an end to drone strikes in KP, noting they cause civilian casualties. Gandapur demanded the immediate transfer of the merged districts’ share in the NFC award to KP and clarified that the province is not asking for others’ rights but only its own.

The CM insisted on the payment of KP’s rightful share in tobacco cess and the net hydel profit dues, declaring these as legitimate entitlements of the province’s people. He also advocated restoring the traditional Jirga system for conflict resolution and urged the inclusion of KP in peace talks with Afghanistan, stating such talks would remain incomplete without the province’s involvement.

