Pakistan relied on own resources in conflict with India, says General Sahir Mirza

General Mirza said it takes very little time for a conflict to escalate into a full-scale war

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has said that during the recent conflict with India, Pakistan relied entirely on its own resources for 96 hours and did not seek any assistance from anywhere.

Talking to a British media outlet, General Mirza responded to a question about China allegedly repositioning satellites to assist Pakistan. He stated that the equipment used by Pakistan was certainly similar to what India possesses.

He clarified that while Pakistan has purchased some equipment from other countries, during the conflict, it relied solely on its internal capabilities.

General Mirza added that in today’s context, it takes very little time for a conflict to escalate into a full-scale war. If a future conflict arises, it will not remain confined to specific areas but will impact all of India and all of Pakistan.

He stated that there is no effective or organised mechanism in place to resolve Pakistan-India conflicts.

He also mentioned that emergency communications depend solely on the hotline between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). He warned that when dealing with extremist mindsets, the international community has very limited time to intervene.

He noted that while the US and other countries did intervene this time, such windows of opportunity are now becoming increasingly limited.