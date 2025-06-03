KP govt to open camping pods at tourist spots for Eidul Azha

The initiative is part of the government's effort to promote tourism

PEWSHAWAR (Dunya News) — The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the reopening of camping pods at various scenic tourist destinations across the province for the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays.

According to the Tourism Department, these camping pods were developed to provide tourists with comfortable and secure accommodation while enjoying the region's natural beauty. The initiative is part of the government's effort to promote tourism by ensuring better facilities and a safe environment for visitors.

Camping pods will be available at popular sites including Sharan Valley (Kaghan), Thandiani (Abbottabad), Bumburet (Kalash), Yarkhun Lasht and Sor Laspur (Upper Chitral), Gabin Jabba and Sulatanr (Swat), Malka Mahaban and Shaheed Sar (Buner), Alai Maidan (Battagram), Yakh Tangai (Shangla), and Samana (Orakzai).

Tourists can now enjoy the majestic landscapes of KP while benefiting from enhanced lodging services during the festive season.