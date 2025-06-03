Mother returns escaped prisoner son to jail, earns praise for honesty

The mother pleaded with the police officers, requesting leniency for her son

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A mother took a remarkable step by returning her son, who had escaped from District Jail Malir, back to prison under police custody.

According to reports, the escaped prisoner had reached home after fleeing the jail, but his mother, instead of hiding him, convinced him to go back and personally handed him over to the authorities.

Outside the prison, the mother pleaded with the police officers, requesting leniency for her son, acknowledging his mistake, and asking them not to harm him.

The touching scene of the mother joining her hands in front of the officers went viral on social media, where users praised her honesty and sense of responsibility. Many commented that such mothers are the true pride of society.

THE JAILBREAK

A prisoner was killed and three FC men were injured as several inmates escaped in Malir jailbreak, Dunya News reported here on late Monday night.

The prisoners snatched weapons from the policemen and opened fire. During the firing, a prisoner was killed and five were injured. Three FC personnel were also injured the shootout.

Around 73 prisoners were arrested from different areas. Police also took nine suspects into custody.

SSP Malir said 500 to 600 prisoners tried to escape from the Malir District Jail. Over 100 prisoners escaped, and 73 of them recaptured and a search for other escapee underway, the SSP said.

Sindh Prison Minister Ali Hassan took notice of the escape of prisoners from Malir Jail and has sought a report from the IG Prison and DIG Prison. He directed that the area be cordoned off.

The minister said that the escaped prisoner should be caught at all costs and the officers who were negligent in the incident would be identified.

According to earlier report, an intense firing near the jail has been reported. A wall of the jail has collapsed, according to Malir SSP. Both sides of National Highway have been closed for traffic. Rangers and police have reached the spot and launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing prisoners.

The wall of the prison developed cracks after earthquake, which later fell. Firing near the jail created panic in the vicinity. Police and rangers have cordoned off the surrounding areas.