Police recapture 87 of over 200 Malir jailbreak absconders

Pakistan Pakistan Police recapture 87 of over 200 Malir jailbreak absconders

Around 73 prisoners were arrested in different areas

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 17:22:26 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon says more than 200 prisoners escaped the Malir prison late on Monday night and 87 of them have been captured.

The police chief said more than 200 prisoners fled when thousands of them were brought out from their barracks due to an earthquake.

He said the jail administration brought 2,000 prisoners from their barracks for counting and many of them starting running. The FC personnel deployed at the prison resorted to massive aerial firing to push them back but 213 of them escaped.

Police recaptured 87 prisoners in the operation.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to set up an inquiry committee to fix responsibility.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said action would be taken against those who made the decision to let the prisoners gather in the open ground.

He told reporters that “I do not want to say anything judgmental, but my initial thought is that it was wrong to let them out [into the ground].”

THE JAILBREAK

A prisoner was killed and three FC men were injured as several inmates escaped in Malir jailbreak, Dunya News reported here on late Monday night.

The prisoners snatched weapons from the policemen and opened fire. During the firing, a prisoner was killed and five were injured. Three FC personnel were also injured the shootouts.

Around 73 prisoners were arrested from different areas. Police also took nine suspects in custody.

SSP Malir said 500 to 600 prisoners tried to escape from the Malir District Jail. Over 100 prisoners escaped, and 87 of them recaptured and a search for other escapee underway, the SSP said.

Sindh Prison Minister Ali Hassan took notice of the escape of prisoners from Malir Jail and has sought a report from the IG Prison and DIG Prison. He directed that the area be cordoned off.

The Prison Minister said that the escaped prisoner should be caught at all costs and the officers who were negligent in the incident would be identified.

HOME MINISTER TAKES NOTICE

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar visited the District Malir Jail and took details of the incident from the jail authorities. He ordered the SSP Malir to immediately contact the Malir Jail Police and search for the escaped prisoners.

He also issued instructions to arrest the escaped prisoners through highly coordinated and effective measures at the district level.

The minister said that all measures should be made successful through blockade, reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence and that all necessary measures should be taken.

EARTHQUAKES

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that continuous earthquakes had caused anxiety among the prisoners.

Karachi Jail DIG Muhammad Hassan said during the earthquake, a large number of prisoners came out of the barracks, adding the prisoners broke the gate of the prison, and escaped. DIG Prison said that a count of the prisoners in the prison will be conducted, after which it will be known how many prisoners have escaped.

RANGERS, FC ACTION

He said that the District Police, Rangers and FC took timely action. During the operation, three FC and two police personnel were injured and were shifted to a private hospital by a hidden ambulance.

KARACHI PUT ON HIGH ALERT

According to police officials, the police in Karachi have been put on high alert and patrols have been increased throughout the city.

DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Shamrez reached Malir Jail. Senior Rangers and police officials were also present in the jail, while the jail authorities briefed the DG Rangers on the incident.

INTENSE FIRING REPORTED

According to earlier report, an intense firing near the jail has been reported. A wall of the jail has collapsed, according to Malir SSP. Both sides of National Highway have been closed for traffic.

Rangers and police have reached the spot and launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing prisoners.

The wall of the prison developed cracks after earthquake, which later fell. Firing near the jail created panic in the vicinity. Police and rangers have cordoned off the surrounding areas.

Police have set up barricades in different areas and started checking people to arrest the fleeing prisoners.

Police say that the earthquake caused cracks in the walls of the prison barracks, and some prisoners escaped by breaking through the prison walls.

