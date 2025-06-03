Prisoner killed, three FC men injured as several inmates escape in Malir jailbreak

Intense firing reported near the jail

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A prisoner was killed and three FC men were injured as several inmates escaped from Malir jailbreak, Dunya News reported here on late Monday night.

An intense firing near the jail has been reported. A wall of the jail has collapsed, according to Malir SSP Kashif Aftab Abbasi.

A fleeing prisoner has been arrested. Both sides of National Highway have been closed for traffic. Rangers and police have reached the spot and launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing prisoners.

The wall of the prison weakened after earthquake, which later fell. Firing near the jail created panic in the vicinity. Police and rangers have cordoned off the surrounding areas.

Police have set up barricades in different areas and started checking people to arrest the fleeing prisoners.

Police say that the earthquake caused cracks in the walls of the prison barracks, and some prisoners escaped by breaking through the prison walls.

Karachi Jail DIG Muhammad Hassan said during the earthquake, a large number of prisoners came out of the barracks, adding the prisoners broke the gate of the prison, and escaped.

