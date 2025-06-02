Omar Ayub's disqualification case sent to ECP

ECP to hear reference on June 4; opponent accuses Ayub of asset concealment and rigging

HARIPUR (Dunya News) -The Speaker of the National Assembly has referred a disqualification case against Omar Ayub to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP scheduled the hearing of the reference for June 4, where opposing candidate Babar Nawaz Khan's lawyer, Barrister Sharjeel Advocate, is set to appear.

Babar Nawaz Khan filed the petition against Omar Ayub, accusing him of failing to disclose foreign properties, ownership of various companies, bank accounts, and holding a foreign work permit (Iqama).

He has also filed a separate reference alleging electoral rigging.

Omar Ayub had claimede the cases against the PTI leadership were fabricated and fake, urging the government to make CCTV footage on May 9 incidents public.

“In talks with the government, we had set a condition that the PTI leaders should have been given an access to the party founder in jail, but the government is reluctant and frightened on the issue,” the NA opposition leader said, asking Talal Chaudhry to focus on organising the PML-N.

Barrister Gohar meets the PTI founder in jail as his lawyer. Lawyers are not having access to Bushra Bibi. How she could stop anyone from accessing her. I myself had decided to resign, the PTI leader said.

“No forward bloc is going to be formed in PTI. Those who sold votes have also been expelled from the party. No negotiations with the ruling party are underway,” he said, adding he did not meet any representative of the ruling party.