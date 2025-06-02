Rain, thunderstorms likely across Pakistan from June 3 to 9

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorm in many parts of the country from June 3 to 9.

According to the weather update, moist winds are set to enter the northeastern regions, while western winds are likely to hit upper areas from Tuesday.

From tonight till June 5, places like Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, and Abbottabad can receive heavy rain with thunder and lightning.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Mianwali can see intermittent showers and hailstorms from Tuesday evening.

Rain is also on the cards for Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and other parts of Punjab.

Strong winds and hail can also hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab.

From June 7 to 9, rain and strong winds can put a damper on Eid celebrations in many northern areas.