Dust storms, thunderstorms expected across Pakistan, PMD issues weather alert

Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Gujranwala, and Sialkot, are likely to experience rain

Tue, 27 May 2025 10:21:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory predicting thunderstorms, heavy winds, and rainfall in various parts of the country from today (Tuesday) until May 31.

According to the PMD, cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Gujranwala, and Sialkot, are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms. Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to receive rainfall.

Similar weather conditions are forecasted for districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. A dust storm alert has been issued particularly for western and southern Pakistan, especially Balochistan, where high-speed winds and dust storms may cause damage to buildings, vehicles, and power lines.

In response, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released an alert warning the public and authorities to remain vigilant due to the potential risks posed by these storms.