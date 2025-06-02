PPP cries foul over PP-52 by-election 'rigging'

Criticizes the mass layoffs of utility store staff and feared more firings in hospitals

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 23:16:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) –The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rejected the results of the PP-52 Sialkot (Sambarial) by-election, calling it “a complete fraud.”

Senior leaders Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Hassan Murtaza, speaking to a press conference, alleged the PML-N of massive rigging and misuse of the state machinery.

Chan admitted that the PPP received very few votes due to its alliance with PML-N but claimed voters had rejected both parties.

He alleged the PML-N relied on “underworld goons” and used police to slow down polling and remove ballot boxes.

“If we had government machinery like them, we could have won 40,000 votes too,” Chan said, seeking a transparent re-election.

He also criticized the mass layoffs of utility store staff and feared more firings in hospitals.

PPP reiterated its stance that all elections must be fair and transparent, pointing out that trust in democracy was eroding due to manipulated outcomes.