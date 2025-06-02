PML-N clinches victory in PP-52 by-election

PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich wins by securing 78,419 votes

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hina Arshad Warraich secured victory in the PP-52 Sambaharial by-election on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Warraich received the 78,419 votes, defeating her main rival, independent candidate Fakhar Nishat Ghumman who secured 40,037 votes.

The seat became vacant following the death of former MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.

Polling was held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm without major interruptions. Strict security arrangements were in place across 185 polling stations, with 11 designated as highly sensitive.

Key candidates included Hina Arshad Warraich (PML-N), Fakhar Nishat Ghumman (Independent), Raheel Kamran Cheema (PPP), and Chaudhry Shafqat (TLP). The constituency has 296,563 registered voters.

PTI cries foul over alleged rigging

PTI’s Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, accused the ruling party of rigging the by-election.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he claimed that PTI had already won the seat in the February 8 general elections but their mandate was stolen.

He alleged that PTI polling agents were assaulted and expelled from polling stations, with vote-stamping taking place inside stations under police protection.

“Today once again, the people turned out in huge numbers, but the PML-N thugs created chaos and showed their true colours,” he added.

He accused the police of backing the rigging, alleging votes were stamped forcibly inside polling stations.

PML-N denies allegations

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb grilled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for crying foul over the alleged rigging in PP-52 by-election being held in Sialkot.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PML-N leader said that the PTI’s circus is back.

“Same old script, lies, drama, and non stop whining. When you have no results to show, you cry louder,” said the PML-N leader in her social media post.

“Defeat looking desperate. Screaming like sore losers because they are sore losers. No plan, no shame, just non stop propaganda as always,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.