Imran Khan refuses polygraph test for fourth time in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan refuses polygraph test for fourth time in May 9 cases

The team intended to carry out a polygraph test related to the May 9 cases

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 19:28:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to undergo a polygraph test for the fourth time in May 9 cases.

A Lahore police investigation team, led by DSP Asif Javed and including Inspectors Muhammad Tasaddaq, Saleem, Naveed, and Punjab Forensic Unit’s Abid Ayub, arrived at Adiala Jail to conduct the test.

The team intended to carry out a polygraph test related to the May 9 cases, but Imran Khan once again declined.

Read also: May 9 cases: Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test for third time

Lahore police had previously attempted three times to conduct polygraph, photogrammetric, and voice-matching tests on the former prime minister.

The investigative team was set to question Imran Khan in connection with 11 FIRs registered in Lahore related to the May 9 incidents. Following his refusal, the team returned from Adiala Jail without conducting the test.

