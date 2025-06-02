Pakistan seeks peace with dignity, says Bilawal ahead of key diplomatic mission at UN

He added that the unresolved issue of Kashmir continues to threaten the regional peace

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will become the voice of Pakistan at the United Nations.

He expressed these remarks ahead of Pakistani delegation’s diplomacy at international front to expose the nefarious designs of India.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan seeks peace with dignity.

“As I arrive in New York to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the UN, I carry a clear message: Pakistan seeks peace with dignity, dialogue with purpose, and partnerships built on justice,” said Bilawal on his X post.

He added that the unresolved issue of Kashmir continues to threaten the regional peace and any aggression over shared water resources challenges not just Pakistan’s sovereignty, but global stability.

“We reject terrorism in all forms, yet oppose its misuse as a political tool to target Pakistan. Trade must become a bridge - not a battleground. It’s time for the world to engage, not ignore,” said Bilawal.

According to sources, the Pakistani delegation will meet ambassadors from the five permanent and nine non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Pakistani delegation will also brief the UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly, and members of the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Bilawal is scheduled to address a conference at the Middle East Institute, a US think tank, on June 5.

The Pakistani delegation includes Dr Mosaddiq Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, Tehmina Janjua, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Hina Rabbani Khar.