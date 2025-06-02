Bilawal-led Pakistani delegation reaches New York

The delegation will present Pakistan’s perspective on tensions with India

Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 03:30:14 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - A Pakistani delegation led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to meet the UN Secretary-General. The delegation will also meet with American think tanks and members of Congress in New York. He will also address a conference at American think tank Middle East Institute on June 5.

The delegation will also interact with Pakistanis from different walks of life, journalists, and experts. This visit is being described as an important opportunity to demonstrate Pakistan's effective diplomatic presence at the global level.

The delegation will also brief OIC members at the United Nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formed a high-level diplomatic committee in the wake of Pak-India tensions.

The nine-member parliamentary delegation will present Pakistan’s perspective on the recent military clash with India and counter New Delhi’s disinformation campaign about the conflict.

The Pakistani delegation includes Mosaddiq Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khurram Dastgir, Tehmina Janjua, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Hina Rabbani Khar.