PP-52 by-election: Notification issued for Hina Arshad Warraich's victory

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – In the by-election for PP-52 Sambaharial constituency 2025, PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich has emerged victorious. The returning officer has issued the official notification of her success.

According to the notification, PML-N's Hina Arshad Warraich secured victory with 78,702 votes.

PTI-backed candidate Fakhar Nishat Ghumman came in second with 39,018 votes, while PPP’s candidate Raheel Kamran Cheema received 6,832 votes.

Additionally, TLP (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) candidate Muhammad Shafqat obtained 4,851 votes.

It is worth mentioning that this seat became vacant following the passing of PML-N’s Punjab Assembly member, Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.

