JI announces citywide protests against loadshedding in Karachi

Demonstrations will be held on over 10 major roads of Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has announced citywide protests today (Monday) against the severe and prolonged load shedding being carried out by K-Electric across the metropolis.

According to party spokesperson Muneeb Zafar Khan, demonstrations will be held on over 10 major roads of Karachi, where citizens will join hands to protest what he termed “electrical terrorism” by the power utility company.

Khan said that people of Karachi were facing 12 to 18 hours of power outages daily, which had severely impacted household life, business operations, education, and healthcare.

He further alleged that despite providing the most expensive electricity in the country, K-Electric has reduced its power generation, while the number of consumers has doubled since 2005.

The JI demanded an immediate cancellation of K-Electric’s license and called for direct power supply from the National Grid to Karachi to provide relief to the citizens.

Muneeb Zafar Khan urged the public to actively participate in the protest to mount pressure on the government and authorities for a long-term resolution to the power crisis.