High-level Daesh operative arrested in Pak-Turkish joint operation at Afghan border

Pakistan Pakistan High-level Daesh operative arrested in Pak-Turkish joint operation at Afghan border

The terrorist has been extradited to Turkiye

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 05:49:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) conducted a joint precision operation that resulted in the capture of Ozgur Altun, a high-level Daesh terrorist wanted in the orange category, at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to security sources, Altun, who operated under the code name "Abu Yasir Al Turki," served as a senior Turkish media official within Daesh's so-called Khorasan structure and was involved in organising Daesh member transfers from Europe and Central Asia to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

The captured terrorist has been extradited to Türkiye following the successful cross-border intelligence operation.

Security sources revealed that Altun had issued instructions for conducting attacks targeting concert venues where civilian populations gather in masses in Türkiye and Europe.

When Pakistan's intelligence service ISI was informed about the Daesh terrorist operating in Afghanistan and planning to cross into Pakistan, they assured MIT that all necessary support would be provided.

Pakistani intelligence emphasised that "Türkiye's enemy is also Pakistan's enemy," demonstrating the strong counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

Following this assurance, MIT and ISI conducted the precision operation that led to Altun's capture at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and his subsequent extradition to Türkiye.

The operation successfully thwarted Daesh's action plans targeting Türkiye and exposed the organisation's recruitment methods while seizing attack plans and digital materials belonging to the terrorist organisation.