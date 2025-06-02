Pakistan delegation to hold key meetings in US to expose India's malicious intentions

Delegation will meet ambassadors from the five permanent and nine non-permanent members of the UNSC

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – A diplomatic mission aimed at exposing India’s nefarious intentions — under the leadership of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a Pakistani delegation will hold key meetings in New York today.

According to sources, the diplomatic delegation will meet ambassadors from the five permanent and nine non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. U.S. officials will also be briefed on Indian aggression.

The Pakistani delegation will brief the UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly, and members of the Security Council.

Bilawal is scheduled to participate in and address a conference at the Middle East Institute, a U.S. think tank, on June 5.

The delegation will also interact with Pakistanis from different walks of life, journalists, and experts. This visit is being described as an important opportunity to demonstrate Pakistan's effective diplomatic presence at the global level.

The delegation will also brief OIC members at the United Nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formed a high-level diplomatic committee in the wake of Pak-India tensions.

The nine-member parliamentary delegation will present Pakistan’s perspective on the recent military clash with India and counter New Delhi’s disinformation campaign about the conflict.

The Pakistani delegation includes Mosaddiq Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khurram Dastgir, Tehmina Janjua, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Hina Rabbani Khar.