PTI rejects PP-52 by-poll result, alleges rigging

Pakistan Pakistan PTI rejects PP-52 by-poll result, alleges rigging

Says Form 45 was prepared before the conclusion of polling

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 05:23:25 PKT

SAMBRIAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate has rejected the by-election result in PP-52, alleging that the election was fraught with rigging.

Talking to the media, PTI Fakhir Nishat alleged that Form 45 was prepared before the conclusion of polling, adding this time the procedure was changed.

They prepared Form 45 according to their wishes. We will not accept this results. We will sit with the party leadership and devise a plan for the next course of action, the PTI candidate said.

Earlier, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas strongly lamented alleged rigging in by-election, warning they will not let anyone steal the mandate again in Sambrial.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, he said the PTI has already won the PP-52 seat in the February 8 elections, but the vote was hijacked.

“Today once again, the people turned out in huge numbers, but the PML-N thugs created chaos and showed their true colours,” he added.

Waqas said that PTI workers were kicked out of polling stations, beaten, and stopped from performing their duties.

According to unofficial results of all 185 polling stations in the PP-52 by-election, PML-N's Hina Arshad Warraich won with 78,419 votes.

PTI-backed Fakhir Nishat Ghuman stood second with 40,037 votes. PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich won with a lead of 38,382 votes in 185 polling stations.