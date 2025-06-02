PML-N strengthened defence, gave missile technology: Nawaz Sharif

Says his party is playing significant role in country’s development

Mon, 02 Jun 2025 04:54:04 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said his party is playing a significant role in the development of the country, whereas the previous government did nothing for people, leaving them and the country in a bad condition.

It was the PML-N that strengthened the defence of the country and carried out nuclear explosions. We built JF-17 Thunder aircrafts along with China, and gave missile technology to Pakistan, he added.

Talking to the media outside Avenfield, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, ‘We thank God for winning the elections. PML-N is playing its role in the development of the country. People are trusting us. The previous government left the country in a bad situation.’

People vote for work and work gets votes. There should be work while doing politics, the PML-N leader said.

He said the country’s economy is looking up, adding, ‘During our time, the rupee remained stable for four years, the growth rate was touching 7.”

The PML-N President said his party is gradually improving the situation, adding everything is returning to stability, and the country's conditions are improving.

Nawaz Sharif arrived at London Luton Airport from Pakistan by a special plane. He was accompanied by his son Hassan Nawaz and his personal physician.

During his stay in London, the former prime minister will also undergo a complete medical examination. According to media reports, he will celebrate Eidul Azha in London.