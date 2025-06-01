Imran Khan's actions were crimes, not politics, says Punjab Assembly speaker

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's actions were crimes, not politics, says Punjab Assembly speaker

He stated that he does not support any deal with PTI founder Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 14:22:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker, Malik Ahmad Khan, has stated that he does not support any deal with PTI founder Imran Khan, asserting that Khan's actions were criminal, not political.

Addressing a public gathering in Kasur, Malik Ahmad Khan said, “May 9 was a crime, corruption is a crime, breaking the limits set by Allah is a crime, and all these were committed by the PTI founder. Even the cipher conspiracy was a crime.”

He added, “If someone sets fire to my house and calls it a political right, that is unacceptable.”

On regional security, Malik Ahmad Khan dismissed allegations linking Saifullah Kasuri to the Pahalgam incident, demanding proof before the law can take its course. “We do not trust India. Provide us evidence, and we will condemn all forms of terrorism,” he stressed, accusing Indian PM Narendra Modi of staging attacks like Pulwama and Pahalgam to falsely blame Pakistan.

The Speaker emphasised that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war on terror. “I carry the burden of over 100,000 martyrs, victims of terrorism in mosques, imambargahs, markets, and even schools. Over 40,000 military personnel and countless civilians have been martyred,” he said.

Malik Ahmad Khan stressed that water was a lifeline for Pakistan and that the country had sought a response from India. “We are peace advocates and do not want to push the region toward war,” he said.