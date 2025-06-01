Parents are life's greatest blessing: CM Maryam Nawaz

01 Jun 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that her parents’ selfless love is the most precious asset of her life.

In her message on World Parents Day, the Chief Minister remarked that “parents are a soothing shade in the scorching heat of life.” She emphasised that obedience to parents is not only a command of Allah Almighty and a Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), but also a core value of Eastern tradition.

She stated that the love and sacrifices of parents for their children are deeply rooted in human nature and instinct. “Without parents, a house is just a structure of bricks; with them, even a modest room becomes paradise,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz credited her current stature and success to the upbringing, prayers, and nurturing of her compassionate parents. She said, “I consider it an honor to serve and obey my parents.” She urged everyone to treat parental service, respect, obedience, and care as their foremost duty.

She concluded with a heartfelt prayer for the well-being of all parents and remembered the children whose parents sacrificed their lives for the country’s safety. She also paid tribute to the parents whose children embraced martyrdom for the nation.