President Zardari stresses on establishing close ties with Bangladesh

The president said he belonged to the generation that witnessed separation

Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 12:16:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday stressed on the need to work to strengthen ties with Bangladesh.

President Zardari was speaking at a reception held in honour of the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams here at the Governor’s house. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was attended the function. The president met and shook hands with the cricketers and officials from both the teams.

The president lauded Pakistan's cricket team’s performance in the ongoing cricket series. He noted that the Bangladesh cricket team is visiting Pakistan as ambassadors and has also displayed high-quality performance.

Recalling the past, the president said he belonged to the generation that witnessed separation. “Today’s generation cannot feel the pain. We need to heal those wounds."

He paid heaped praise on the Bengali nation which was “once among the richest in the region. We must work for the welfare of the people of both countries and take joint steps that ensure prosperity for them.”

The president said that now Bangladesh is recognised as a successful country globally. "Just like Pakistan, Allah has also blessed Bangladesh with natural resources. There are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two nations. The younger generations of both countries need to increase connections, and sports serve as a bridge to foster ties."