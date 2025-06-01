World Parents Day: Honoring the pillars of love, sacrifice, and guidance



KARACHI (Dunya News) - Parents are one of life’s greatest blessings, and today, Pakistan joins the international community in celebrating World Parents Day to pay tribute to the irreplaceable role of parents in building the character of children and shaping a just and compassionate society.

Observed annually on June 1st under the aegis of the United Nations, this day was first celebrated in 2012. Its primary aim is to recognise and honor the lifelong sacrifices and contributions made by parents toward the emotional, moral, and social development of their children.

While most children regard serving their parents as a noble privilege, there are, regrettably, some who treat their aging parents as a burden. The same parents who once stayed awake through sleepless nights for their children often find themselves abandoned and neglected in old age.

It is a reminder to all: Cherish your parents, love them, and serve them with pride, for they are the ones who sacrificed their comfort, peace, and dreams to nurture yours.

According to social scientists, parents are not only the foundation of a child’s upbringing but also the first school where a child’s values, attitudes, and worldviews are shaped. This is precisely why World Parents Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the rights, responsibilities, and deep respect owed to parents in every society.