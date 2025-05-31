Pakistan, Afghan Taliban elevate diplomatic ties with ambassadors appointments

Both sides upgrade envoys to improve bilateral relations, signaling renewed diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A significant diplomatic development has emerged following Pakistan’s decision to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan as the Taliban government also announced the elevation of its top envoy in Islamabad to the rank of ambassador.

In a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Taliban administration praised Pakistan’s decision, calling it a step that will help foster stronger ties between the two neighboring countries.

The statement emphasized that this move will pave the way for the promotion of bilateral relations.

Pakistan’s decision to appoint an ambassador to Kabul came after a series of improving diplomatic engagements and mutual consultations. The move is being viewed positively at the regional level as a step toward deeper cooperation.

Diplomatic sources indicate that this upgrade in bilateral representation may lead to direct dialogue on crucial issues, such as trade, security, and refugees — long-standing concerns between the two nations.

It is worth noting that Pakistan, for the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, promoted its temporary representative in Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, to the position of ambassador.

This move reflects Islamabad’s intent to strengthen diplomatic relations with Kabul and engage more constructively with the Taliban administration.

Notably, Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have seen a major breakthrough as Pakistan announced on Friday the decision to appoint a full ambassador to Kabul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the current diplomatic affairs in Afghanistan are being overseen by a temporary official, but the move to assign an ambassador marks a step forward in restoring full diplomatic engagement.

Following Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s recent visit to Kabul, relations between the two neighboring countries have shown a positive trajectory. The foreign office spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the growing pace of bilateral engagement.

“This move will further enhance our mutual ties,” the spokesperson stated, adding that it will deepen collaboration in key areas such as trade, security, and economic development, while also boosting high-level exchanges between the two nations.