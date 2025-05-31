Pakistan expresses grave concern over increasing Islamophobic incidents across India

The deliberate incitement of religious hatred for political gains violates human rights obligations

Sat, 31 May 2025 13:33:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in Islamophobic incidents across India.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan called upon the Indian government to uphold the rights and safety of all its citizens, regardless of faith.

He said the targeting of Muslims through hate speech, discriminatory actions, and state complicity is a matter of serious concern for the international community.

The spokesperson said that at a time when restraint and reconciliation are most needed, the deliberate incitement of religious hatred for political or ideological purposes violates international human rights obligations and vitiates the prospects for communal harmony and regional stability.

