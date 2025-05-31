PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir to visit Quetta today

PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir to visit Quetta today

They will participate in a tribal jirga in connection with law and order situation in Balochistan.

Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 07:03:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will undertake a one-day visit to Quetta today (Saturday) where they will participate in a tribal jirga in connection with the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Several federal ministers will accompany the prime minister during the visit. Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and members of the Balochistan cabinet are also invited to attend the Jirga.

Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, as well as tribal and political leaders, are also invited to the gathering.

According to sources, the law and order and overall political situation in Balochistan will come under discussion during the gathering. The province's tribal elders will be taken into confidence on various matters.

