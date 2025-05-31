Firing on judge's convoy in Khairpur, policeman martyred

Pakistan Pakistan Firing on judge's convoy in Khairpur, policeman martyred

Session Judge Simkan Ahmed was traveling from Sukkur to Larkana

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 10:04:35 PKT

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - A police officer was martyred and two others injured in an armed attack on a session judge’s security convoy on Larkana-Khairpur Road in Sindh.

According to police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Tando Masti Police Station when unidentified assailants opened fire on the convoy of Session Judge Simkan Ahmed, who was traveling from Sukkur to Larkana. The attack claimed the life of police constable Maqbool Sheikh.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred officer, stating that Maqbool Sheikh achieved the highest honor of martyrdom while performing his duty. He offered condolences to the bereaved family, expressing solidarity in their grief.

Naqvi also prayed for the swift recovery of the two injured officers, Iqbal Milano and Sagheer Ahmed, and directed law enforcement agencies to arrest the attackers without delay and bring them to justice.

Condemning the cowardly attack, the Interior Minister reaffirmed that such acts will not deter the resolve of the security forces, and operations against terrorists will be further intensified.