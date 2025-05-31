Eidul Azha: Section 144 imposed across Punjab

Only organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be permitted to collect hides

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Under Section 144, restrictions will be in effect from Thursday,

June 5 to Wednesday, June 11. The Home Secretary of Punjab has imposed the ban under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

According to the notification, burning the heads and feet of sacrificial animals (Siri Paaye) in public places has been prohibited during Eid. Swimming, bathing, and boating in rivers, lakes, canals, and dams are also banned.

Section 144 has been enforced against dumping animal waste and offal into manholes, drains, or canals, and against the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at locations other than officially approved cattle markets. The public display of weapons and ammunition is also prohibited under this order.

The notification further stated that these restrictions have been implemented to protect human lives, maintain peace, and ensure environmental cleanliness. These activities pose threats to public safety, health, and create unrest among the population.

Additionally, banned organisations will not be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides during Eid. Only organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be permitted to collect hides.

Authorities and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of these directives.