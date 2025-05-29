IHC to hear sentence suspension pleas in 190m pounds case on June 6

Updated On: Thu, 29 May 2025 18:20:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday scheduled a hearing for June 5 on petitions seeking the suspension of sentences awarded to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case.

The case will be heard by Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted earlier this year, and their legal team has since filed appeals along with requests for sentence suspension.

The PTI leadership had formally approached the court last week, urging an early hearing on legal and constitutional grounds.

Earlier, Former prime minister Imran Khan had filed a miscellaneous petition seeking an early hearing of his sentence suspension request in the 190 million pound case.

Imran Khan, through his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, approached the Islamabad High Court, making the federal government and NAB chairman respondents in the petition.

The plea stated that the sentence suspension case was scheduled for hearing on March 24, but due to the lead counsel’s engagement in a murder case at the Supreme Court and a short cause list, the hearing was postponed until after Eid.



