PM Shehbaz arrives in Tajikistan on two-day visit

He will hold bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Dushanbe on a two-day visit to Tajikistan.

The premier was accorded a warm welcome at Dushanbe airport by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda and Pakistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

During his two-day visit to Tajikistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, he will discuss with the Tajik President the cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in diverse fields.

The premier will also extend gratitude to Tajik President for Tajikistan's overwhelming support to Pakistan during the recent tensions between India and Pakistan in the South Asian region.

He is also scheduled to participate in the International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation-2025.

In the conference, the Prime Minister will apprise the participants about the impacts of climate change on Pakistan and Pakistan's unwavering commitment to climate change mitigation and preserving the glaciers.

It is worth noting that during Prime Minister Sharif's recent visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev announced an investment of $2 billion in Pakistan during a trilateral summit.

While addressing the summit, the PM had said that India wants to block Pakistan’s water, which will never be allowed to happen. He emphasised that water is Pakistan’s lifeline, and India’s threats to cut off water to Pakistan are absolutely unacceptable.

