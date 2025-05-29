Met Office forecasts heavy monsoon rains from July to September

Also risk of urban flooding across major cities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department, issued the monsoon forecast for the upcoming season, predicting higher-than-average rainfall in central and southern regions of the country, including northeastern Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Cities identified at high risk for urban flooding include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Gujranwala.

During a press briefing, Sahibzada stated that the northern areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, are expected to receive below-average rainfall.

Temperature across the country is likely to remain above normal from July through September.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a significant risk of extreme flooding in the upper regions due to the expected downpours.

Rivers and streams may experience high flows, potentially leading to flash floods.

The report further highlights the danger of urban flooding in several major cities of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rainfall.

The DG emphasized the need for emergency operation centers to be activated at both provincial and district levels. He also stressed the importance of deploying rescue teams in vulnerable areas during the monsoon season.

