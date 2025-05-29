Fawad Chaudhry says govt faces no pressure without grand alliance

He says making committees will not bring results until bigger political matters are settled

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 May 2025 17:36:08 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has said PTI founder Imran Khan has reshuffled the Punjab Political Committee, adding Aliya Hamza to the team.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Fawad said he had clearly told Imran Khan that unless a grand political alliance was formed, no real pressure could be built on the government.

He added that making committees won’t bring results until bigger political matters are settled.

Fawad also claimed that Imran Khan might had been wrongly briefed about Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Fawad criticised party members, saying they come only to grab roles, not to fight for the release of the founder.

He also noted that social media character assassination then involved all parties, while the PTI stood alone and struggled to take the opposition in confidence.