PTI fails to form alliance, bring govt under pressure: Fawad

Its policy is ambiguous

Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 04:22:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the policy of PTI is ambiguous and its incumbent leadership could neither form a political alliance nor bring the government under pressure.

The former PTI leader said the PTI will have to take a step back in order to bring down political temperature, adding there is no role of Aleema Khan in politics.

“The politics of Salman Akram Raja is only of 10 months. Umer Ayub and Assad Qaiser feel themselves handicapped in the presence of Salman Akram Raja.

“Dialogue with all political parties and the establishment is necessary for political stability. Maulana Fazlur Rehman only knows Assad Qaiser in PTI. There is no pressure of the PTI on the government,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

