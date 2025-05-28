Pakistani envoy, US think tanks discuss regional security situation

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistani envoy, US think tanks discuss regional security situation

Ambassador said India remains the greatest obstacle to implementing UN Kashmir resolutions

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 23:13:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, held a detailed discussion with members of prominent American think tanks on key issues including the complexities of Pakistan-India relations, the implications of the Kashmir dispute, recent efforts to reduce tensions, and the role of US leadership in promoting sustainable peace in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that the map of "Akhand Bharat" displayed in the Indian Parliament reflects India’s expansionist ambitions.

The ambassador said that India remains the greatest obstacle to implementing United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue, underscoring that these resolutions remain as relevant today as they were over seventy years ago. He pointed out India’s unilateral move to revoke Article 370 in 2019 as a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 122, which condemns such unilateral actions.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has balanced the conventional military asymmetry, reducing the intensity and likelihood of conflict.

Regarding recent Pakistan-India standoff, he said Pakistan has demonstrated exceptional restraint by avoiding targeting Indian civilian populations. He also acknowledged the key role played by the United States in brokering the recent ceasefire between the two countries.

Talking about Indian negative role in the region, Ambassador Sheikh condemned India’s disregard for international laws and cited instances of terrorist activities and killings in countries such as the United States and Canada, calling for global attention and accountability.

He warned that the current ceasefire remains fragile due to continued aggressive statements from India, raising questions about its sustainability.

He recalled US President Donald Trump’s important role in announcing the ceasefire and promoting de-escalation in the South Asian region.

Ambassador Sheikh urged the US and the international community to hold India accountable to international norms to prevent potential regional crises. He also highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to strengthen its resistance capability and expose Indian actions on the global stage.

On Afghanistan, Rizwan Sheikh described Pakistan as the country most affected by the situation there, adding that peace in Afghanistan would support Pakistan in connecting economically with Central Asia.