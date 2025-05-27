Seminar condemns Khuzdar bus attack

The KP Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with Swat University, organised a seminar in Swat

SWAT (Web Desk) – The KP Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with the Swat University, organised a seminar to promote social cohesion, national integration, and condemn the Khuzdar bus attack.

At least 10 people, including students and teachers, were killed in the Khuzdar bus attack.

The seminar brought together students, faculty members, scholars, and civil society representatives to highlight the crucial role of academia in promoting peace, tolerance, and unity.

Speakers stressed the moral responsibility of educational institutions to counter extremist ideologies and encourage constructive dialogue among youth.

The seminar concluded with a peace walk to express solidarity with the victims of the Khuzdar bus attack. Participants strongly condemned the violence and its perpetrators, calling for resolute action against extremist elements including Fitanat-ul-Khawarij and Fitna-tul-Hindustan.

Reaffirming their commitment to national harmony, attendees urged the state to act decisively against all anti-Pakistan forces, emphasising that unity and social cohesion are vital for the country’s stability and progress.