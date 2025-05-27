Woman killed as cloudburst wreaks havoc in Muzaffarabad

Pakistan Pakistan Woman killed as cloudburst wreaks havoc in Muzaffarabad

Rescue teams are trying to control situation but several areas remain cut off

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 19:26:45 PKT

MUZZAFRABAD (Dunya News) – A sudden cloudburst near Muzaffarabad’s Bilgran area has left a trail of destruction, killing a woman and leaving several people missing.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide, flattening houses and damaging a local mosque.

Rescue teams are trying to control the situation, but several areas remain cut off.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to lash Neelum Valley. Flash floods in streams have made the matters worse.

Authorities have shut down the Neelum Highway between Barian and Mirpura due to safety concerns.

Read also: Five killed in flooding caused by cloudburst in Jhelum Valley

Residents have been urged to stay put and avoid risky area as emergency services are working round the clock to rescue those caught in the floodwaters.

