Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed tomorrow

It will be public holiday tomorrow (Wednesday).

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed tomorrow (Wednesday) in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998, which made the defence of the country invincible.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile.

The team of Pakistan's scientists, led by founder of Pakistan's nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the RasKoh Hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

These tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

The historic statement of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve, but transform the country into a nuclear power, led to achievement of this milestone.

By resisting the mounting external pressures, the then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif went for taking the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes in response to Indian nuclear tests and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

Pakistan is committed to the promotion of an environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to thwart aggression or adventurism in any form.

