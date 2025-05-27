Youm-e-Takbeer - a momentous day in Pakistan's history

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Takbeer is a momentous day in the history of Pakistan. It is observed every year on May 28.

This day commemorates the successful nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998, making it the sixth nuclear power in the world and the first in the Muslim world.

It is a day when the cry of “Allahu Akbar” echoed with pride, sending a clear message to Pakistan’s enemies that the country was now self-reliant in its defence.

After India’s nuclear tests, Pakistan faced immense pressure not to respond. However, due to the unity of the nation, the resolve of its leadership, and the hard work of its scientists, Pakistan made the decision to conduct its own tests.

It had become essential for Pakistan to develop nuclear capability for its defence, especially after India disrupted the strategic balance in the region.

After the partition, India, with the help of the United States and its allies, began working on its nuclear programme and conducted its first test in 1974.

Despite this, global powers did not strongly pressure India to halt its programme. Eventually, India conducted five nuclear tests on May 11 and 13, 1998.

Following these tests, India began issuing threatening statements against Pakistan. In response, there was a strong demand from both political circles and the public in Pakistan to respond in kind.

Taking into account India’s intentions and intense domestic pressure, the Pakistani government decided to go ahead with nuclear testing. Many countries tried to dissuade Pakistan through diplomatic pressure, offers, and threats of sanctions.

This was a critical moment. Then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif faced immense international pressure, but the government soon made a firm decision. The site selected for the nuclear tests was the Chagai Hills in Balochistan.

On the morning of May 28, 1998, all military installations in Pakistan were placed on high alert. A ten-member team reached an observation post 10 kilometres from the test site.

The team included Dr Ishfaq Ahmad (Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission), Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Samar Mubarakmand, four scientists from Kahuta Research Laboratories, and the team leader from the Pakistan Army, General Zulfiqar.

At 3:16pm, the firing button was pressed, initiating a sequence of six underground nuclear explosions.

May 28, 1998 became a historic day for Muslims worldwide when the Islamic Republic of Pakistan tested one of the world’s most lethal weapons.

In the rise and fall of nations, many factors play a role, and technology is among the most significant. Alongside bravery, the possession of a unique, effective, and credible weapon is vital. Pakistan not only developed a nuclear bomb but also made notable progress in its delivery mechanisms.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and his team worked day and night to accomplish this mission. The government, the public, and the armed forces of Pakistan provided full support.

Who Proposed the Name “Youm-e-Takbeer”?

On May 28, 1998, in response to India’s nuclear aggression, Pakistan conducted its own nuclear tests. The day was named Youm-e-Takbeer, a name proposed by Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub Arain from Jalalpur Bhattian.

Following the tests, the government of Pakistan invited name suggestions from across the country. Among the many submissions, Chaudhry Yaqub’s suggestion, “Youm-e-Takbeer”, was selected.

For this, he was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize by the government.

Although Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub passed away in April 2015, his name will be remembered forever in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

Why Was Chagai Chosen for Nuclear Tests?

Chagai, located in northwestern Balochistan, is Pakistan’s largest district by area and borders both Afghanistan and Iran.

The roughly 200-kilometer-long Ras Koh mountain range lies along Chagai’s southern boundary. In this range, near the village of Chhatar in the Dostan Wadh area, lies the mountain selected for the May 28 nuclear tests.

On May 30, a sixth nuclear test was carried out in the Kharan desert, located on the other side of the Ras Koh range.

In his book “Kahuta Se Chagai Tak” (From Kahuta to Chagai), physicist Faizanullah Khan wrote that the Ras Koh mountains were selected due to being barren and sparsely populated.

Their strong rocky composition made them ideal for underground detonations, as they could contain radioactive fallout. The region was also isolated from both land and air routes, maintaining secrecy.

Only a few hundred people lived in the surrounding areas, and they were easily relocated before the tests. The Kharan desert, the second test site, had no human population at all.

