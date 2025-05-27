Ex-servicemen's body hails Field Marshal Asim Munir for his war strategy against India

Pakistan Pakistan Ex-servicemen's body hails Field Marshal Asim Munir for his war strategy against India

Pakistan is always ready to respond to any aggression from the enemy: Ex-servicemen

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 19:16:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) on Wednesday praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying he has given the country’s defence a new direction.

In a press conference, the retired officers said that Pakistan has defeated India on both military and diplomatic fronts. They paid tribute to all the martyrs and war heroes and said that the entire nation stands by its armed forces.

They credited his brave leadership for bringing major success to Pakistan against India.

They also said that Pakistan is always ready to respond to any aggression from the enemy and appreciated how the military handled past challenges. They congratulated Asim Munir on being awarded the title of Field Marshal and said that under his command, the enemy faced a clear and unforgettable defeat.

More to read: Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian Chief of General Staff



They warned that no enemy plan would succeed in the future.

The former officers mentioned that the world now recognizes the professionalism of Pakistan’s military, and thanked friendly countries for supporting Pakistan during difficult times.

Lastly, they appreciated the political leadership, armed forces, and the people of Pakistan for this great success. They said, “Love for Pakistan is in our blood,” and praised the courage and unity of the nation during times of Indian aggression.