Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian Chief of General Staff

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir accorded warm welcome upon his arrival

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the ISPR, the COAS held meeting with Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity, said ISPR.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The COAS, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earlier met HE Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, and HE Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran.

The COAS is on an official visit to Türkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan.

PM SHEHBAZ LAUDS IRAN

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan valued Iran’s role in the Muslim Ummah and looked forward to advancing mutual goals of peace, development and harmony.

In a post on X, he said, “Honoured to call on His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran. I sought his views especially with regards to the current challenges faced by Muslim Ummah. We also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests.”

“I thanked him for Iran’s role as a mediator and for expression of its concern for Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia,” he added.

He said Pakistan and Iran would continue to work together to deepen the bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism.